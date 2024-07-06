Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.97 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.41. 187,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,487. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

