Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 259,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 319,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,921. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.