Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after buying an additional 832,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after buying an additional 643,044 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,296,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,087,000 after buying an additional 77,871 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,396,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,523,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.92. 288,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

