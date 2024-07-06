Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

VHT traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.92. 108,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,422. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.99 and a 200 day moving average of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

