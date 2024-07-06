Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $12,287.44 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,865.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.00573913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00111392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.21 or 0.00276762 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00039715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,756,010 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

