World Mobile Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $136.01 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000113 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,216,124 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

