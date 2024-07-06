KickToken (KICK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.67

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, KickToken has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $5.67 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01417314 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

