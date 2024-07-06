Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $27,535.55 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00080853 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010308 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.