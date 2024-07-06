Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 524.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 229,434 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

LPLA traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.01. 408,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.18 and a one year high of $289.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.