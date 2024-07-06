Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 268.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $4,491,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.90. The company had a trading volume of 201,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,547. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $271.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.83.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

