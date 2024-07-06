Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 29,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,971,000 after buying an additional 134,865 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,307. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

