Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCG. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 84,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

