Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,591 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 11.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 649,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.1 %

VONV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,765. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

