Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 323,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

