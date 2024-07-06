Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,605,000 after buying an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,589,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,529 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.99. 159,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

