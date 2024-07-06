MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Maxim Group raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,168 shares of company stock worth $41,761,428. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $20.37 on Friday, reaching $1,281.72. 1,502,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,449.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,147.08. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $307.11 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.