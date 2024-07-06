Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $45.15. 4,813,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,168. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

