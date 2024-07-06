Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

PAYX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $117.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,275. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.64.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

