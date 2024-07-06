Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 795,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 220,765 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,837,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,815.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 94,782 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 381,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XLSR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. 33,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $535.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.