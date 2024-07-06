Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.46 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,552,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $805,529,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,845,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,533,744. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.84 to $61.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

