Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 19,362 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 221.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,385,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.76. 1,823,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.07 and a 200 day moving average of $217.97. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $260.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

