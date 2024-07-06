Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.07. 2,004,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,045. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

