Private Advisor Group LLC Has $16.97 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,561 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after acquiring an additional 600,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,583,000 after buying an additional 213,455 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,398,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,792,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 112,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,658 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $59.96. 229,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,764. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

