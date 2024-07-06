Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.31. 1,200,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

