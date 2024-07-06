Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 53,462 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,155,685. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

