Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Stake Trimmed by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

BATS SYLD opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.