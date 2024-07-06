J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $147,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total transaction of $1,857,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,976,785.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,857,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,976,785.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,516 shares of company stock valued at $73,051,856. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $223.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.11. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

