Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 360 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trex were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $101.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

