J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 818 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFEM stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.7304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.