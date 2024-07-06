Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Acuity Brands worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after buying an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,667,000 after buying an additional 89,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,035,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,686,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,613,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

AYI opened at $239.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.