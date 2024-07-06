Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

