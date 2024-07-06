Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 176 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Polaris worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Polaris by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PII. Bank of America began coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

Polaris Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PII stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.34 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

