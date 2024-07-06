Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,300,941,000 after acquiring an additional 697,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,223,775,000 after buying an additional 204,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $144.83. 5,365,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,322,026. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average is $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

