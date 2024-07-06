Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,432. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

