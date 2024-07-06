Private Advisor Group LLC Has $15.93 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,087. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $218.36. The company has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

