Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.25 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.52. 118,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.69. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $108.59.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

