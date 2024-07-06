Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 20,028 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

