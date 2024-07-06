Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 21,745 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,895,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,617,457. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $102.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

