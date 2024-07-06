iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,408,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472,371. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.