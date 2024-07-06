Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,303,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after acquiring an additional 336,664 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after buying an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. 1,395,239 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.