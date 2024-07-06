Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 on July 15th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

