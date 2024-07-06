Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,318 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 535,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,143. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.