Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 490,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.