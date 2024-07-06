Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 821.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.44. 343,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,156. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

