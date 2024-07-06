SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.14. 83,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,756. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

