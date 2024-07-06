GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:GFL traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,755. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -344.92, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$36.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at GFL Environmental

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 62,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.92, for a total transaction of C$2,824,210.24. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

