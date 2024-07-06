Vantage Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,967 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 110,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 43,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.7% in the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.41 and its 200 day moving average is $187.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

