Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,040,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,361,000 after purchasing an additional 46,133 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 16,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

