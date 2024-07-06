J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

