zkSync Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, zkSync has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. zkSync has a total market cap of $599.76 million and $209.17 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.15604307 USD and is up 12.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $235,547,111.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

